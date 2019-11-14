  1. Politics
Leader approves pardoning, commuting 3,552 convicts

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute the sentences of as many as 3,552 prisoners.

The Leader had been forwarded a request by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners subject to mitigating circumstances.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the approval on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammed and Imam Sadeq (PBHT).

The prisoners, who were granted the clemency, had had their verdicts issued at the country’s courts of common pleas and revolutionary courts, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

They had been found eligible for receiving the clemency by the relevant judicial authority.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such approvals on various celebratory occasions.

