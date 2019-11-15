  1. Politics
15 November 2019 - 12:38

Obliterating Israel means eliminating the imposed Zionist regime: Leader

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that what is meant by obliterating Israel is the elimination of the imposed Zionist regime and getting rid of criminals such as Netanyahu.

He made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with a host of high ranking Iranian officials and participants of the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference.

“We support the Palestinian people; we are not anti-Semitic,” he said.

Obliterating Israel means that the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, should be able to determine their fate and get rid of thugs such as Netanyahu, he added.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has a strong belief in unity among Islamic nations, adding, the presence of even the lowest level of such unity could prevent current numerous disasters in the Islamic world.

