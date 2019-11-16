Iran takes part at Indian World Trade Fair 2019

Seyed Mojtaba Ghadamgahi, Manager of Iran Technology Sales Center in India said that the company of Iran Technology Sales Center participated at the 3rdedition of the event, adding that Indian market is an appropriate place for Iranian companies to attend.

Iran's ability to produce technology products is very high, he added, noting that it will be recognized as a high-tech country in the world in near future.

Indian World Trade Fair 2019 was a multi-item show that has in plain view an extensive variety of items and administrations. It was held on 13-14 November 2019 at Mumbai, India. The representatives of 28 countries have taken part at the Indian World Trade Fair, including Iran, China, Malaysia, Argentina, Afghanistan, and etc.

