Over 400 domestic, foreign firms take part in Iran Intl. Home Appliances expo

Secretary General of Iran Home Appliances Association Habibollah Ansari made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of the exhibition.

He pointed to this year’s motto of the exhibition entitled “markets must cross borders,” and added, “in tandem with meeting domestic demands, export-based markets should be taken into serious consideration.”

The number of exhibitors have exceeded 35 percent as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he stated.

Identifying domestic companies, developing market of home appliances and also deepening domestic manufacturing of parts are of the main objectives of the exhibition, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the statistics on the production volume of home appliances in the first half of current year and added, “production of most home appliances registered a significant growth from March 21 to Sept. 22, 2019.”

The 19th International Exhibition of Home Appliances kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds today in the presence of Chief Executive of Iran Intl. Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Bahman Hosseinzadeh, Deputy Industry Ministry and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum and Acting Head of the Ministry of Industry for Industries Affairs Mehdi Niyaraki.

This exhibition will run until Nov. 22.

MA/IRN83560852