Saveh to host 49th Specialized Exhibition of Iran’s Nuclear Industry Achievements

In this exhibition, the general applications of the nuclear industry especially in the fields of ‘agriculture and medicine’ will be showcased to the public.

Raising public awareness on the salient advantages of indigenized technical knowhow, fast and comprehensive access of academics to the latest achievements of the country in this industry, removing ambiguity in the field of nuclear activities in safety and environmental terms and strengthening self-credence and national pride are of the other important objectives of this exhibition.

The enthusiasts and interested individuals can visit the specialized exhibition for a period of six days from 8:30 am to 12:00 and also from 14:00 to 17:00 pm each day on Nov. 16-21.

MA/4772530