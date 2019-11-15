Iran takes part in 4th Travel Expo Ankara

In this exhibition, the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy to Turkey displayed Iran’s handicraft works and showed documentary movies on tourist attractions of the country to visitors.

The artistic and advertising works of different African and neighboring countries including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka have been put on display in Travel Expo Ankara.

Moreover, handicraft works of Iranian craftsmen and artists, carpets, carpet tableaus have been showcased in this exhibition.

Distribution of brochures and catalogs for introducing Iran’s tourist attractions, showing documentary films of Iranian history and civilization besides its tourist attractions are of the salient measures taken by Iran’s Cultural Division in the fair.

