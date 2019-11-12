1st Intl. Humanitarian Demining Training Center opens in Tehran

The Center has been set up with the aim of offering training courses related to the humanitarian demining activities for countries that are still gripped with in problem of landmines and explosives remaining from wars, as well as enhancing the scientific level of training courses related to the humanitarian demining in the region and the world.

The center includes tutorial and training workshops for clearing of landmines, ammunitions and discovery equipment, personal protection, an exhibition hall of Improvised Explosive Device (IED), minefield simulator equipped with control chamber and the ability to simulate operational area and controlling knowledge-based activities using mines and electronic simulated ammunition.

Benefited from the technology of virtual reality, this Center can make precise simulations of the operational area in southwestern Iran -- including a variety of barriers and contamination caused by war.

The training center also offers accommodations, as well as welfare, medical and airport transport facilities.

Iran has set its sight on the complete removal and abolition of mine and ammunition threats remaining from the Iraqi imposed war in 1980s in line with creating a safe and secured living condition towards socioeconomic and environmental development.

In cooperation with other countries, Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to provide its knowledge and technical knowhow available to other countries in relevant field.

