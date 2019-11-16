Iranian prof. wins award by AWS

Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the Sharif University of Technology, Dr.Majid Pouranvari won the Professor Koichi Masubuchi Award 2019 by the American Welding Association (AWS).

Professor Koichi Masubuchi Award is sponsored by the Center for Ocean Engineering at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The award will be given to one individual who has made significant contributions in the advancement of the science and technology of materials joining through research and development. The individual is to be 40 years old or younger and may live in any part of the world. The recipient need not be a member of AWS.

