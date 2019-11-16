Short Short Story Filmfest. to screen 3 Iranian titles

The annual Short Short Story Film Festival is dedicated to films under six minutes, celebrating brevity in filmmaking with both live-action and animated films.

The festival consists of two distinct programs of short films: the ‘Heartstrings Program’, which includes stories of an emotional nature - either poignant or charming, and the ‘Headtrip Program’, which presents forays into bizarre or unsettling territory, according to the event’s website.

The lineup for this year’s edition of the festival includes three Iranian titles: ‘Birthday Party’, directed by Amir Salimkhani, will be taking part at the ‘Heartstrings’ section, while ‘The Factory’, directed by Ali Rahimi and Mohammad Amin Sharifi, and ‘V. Cycle’ by Ahmad Khoshniat, will be screened in the ‘Headtrip’ section of the festival.

The festival awards will include jury-selected awards, audience-voted awards, and more. Awards will be announced in early December, according to the event's organizers.

