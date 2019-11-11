‘Reza’ wins at Barcelona Asian Filmfest.

Directed by Alireza Motamedi, the romantic comedy ‘Reza’ revolves around the life of an author named Reza who begins to write a story about his ancestor's immigration to the historic city of Isfahan. His story begins with a hundred-year-old man, abandoned by his family and left to die in the desert.

Alireza Motamedi, Sahar Dolatshahi, Solmaz Ghani, Setareh Pesyani, Afsar Asadi, and Nasim Mirzadeh are among the cast of this 94-minute flick.

In its most recent screening, ‘Reza’ won the best film award at the 7th edition of the Asian Film Festival Barcelona in Spain.

The film was premiered at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival and well-received by the film critics.

It has attended a number of global events, including the 19th Yari Iranian Film Festival in Sweden, the 9th Beijing International Film Festival in China, as well as the 2018 Mumbai Film Festival in India. The jury members of the Indian event praised the film for being poetic and having a critical outlook.

The film had previously won the Ciné+ Distribution Support Award at the French Belfort International Film Festival EntreVues 2018 and it was nominated to the New Directors competition’s Best Film at the São Paulo International Film Festival 2018.

The 7th AFFBCN screened more than 100 films from 25 Asian countries. It was held on October 30-November 10, 2019 in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

AFFBCN included 4 international juries and a youth jury made up of Asian young people who live in Barcelona, students of Barcelona film schools and young film directors.

