Iran reports slight growth in mining sector exports in 7 mos

The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said on Wednesday that mining sector exports from Iran, including exports of metals, had reached some $7.537 billion in the seven months to October 21, up 1% from the same period last year.

It said shipments had increased by 2% in volume terms over the same period to reach nearly 36.6 million metric tons (mt), according to Press TV.

The company said exports of steel, aluminum, and copper had been responsible for just over 19 million mt worth $5.810 billion of the total exports from the Iranian mining sector in the seven months to late October.

The figures are a sign that Iranian metals producers have managed to recoup some of the losses they suffered in the earlier months of this year when lower supplies of electricity and natural gas affected their output and exports.

Figures published in mid-October showed that Iran’s steel output had dropped by up to 10% in some categories of production because of power cuts ordered for industries over the summer months when demand for cooling hit record highs in the country.

IMIDRO said later that month that aluminum ingot output in four major smelters in Iran had also dropped by 4% year on year in the seven months to late October.

Iran is one of the 10 largest steel producers in the world. The country has reported a steady increase in production and exports of steel in recent years amid a war between Ukraine and Russia that has affected regional supplies.

MNA