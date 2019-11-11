  1. Culture
'Greyish' vying at 25th Kolkata filmfest. in India

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Greyish’ directed by Eghbal Shirzaei Sani is taking part at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

The animation is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

It had previously taken part at Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada, as well as Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games in Italy, and won the 'Highly Commended Award' of 24th edition of the Canberra Short Film Festival in Australia in October. 

Another Iranian film, ‘Women Who Run With The Wolves’ directed by Amir Athar Soheili, was previously announced to be taking part at the Indian festival. 

Founded in 1995, the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is the second oldest international film festival in India. It is approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF).

The 25th edition of the event will run through 15 November 2019.

