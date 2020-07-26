Iranian Youth Cinema Society presenting selections at SIFF

The association has been presenting a number of Iranian works, including 'Badger' by Kazem Molaie, ‘Parting' by Navid Mahmoudi, 'Hattrick' by Ramtin Lavvafi, and the animations ‘Crabi’ by Shiva Sadegh Amini, and ‘Malakout’ (Divinity), directed by Farnoosh Abedi.

The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) is one of the largest film festivals in East Asia. "China's biggest film festival" according to the Hollywood Reporter. Next to Tokyo International Film Festival, the SIFF is considered by many to be the second biggest film festival in Asia.

The Shanghai International Film Festival, which was initially due in June, has been going on from July 18 and will wrap up on Monday July 27.

MR/4982732