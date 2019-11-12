  1. Politics
12 November 2019 - 15:49

Iranian parliamentary delegation holds talks with Syrian speaker

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour left Tehran to Syrian capital on Tuesday morning.

The meeting between Iranian parliamentary delegations led by Mojtaba Zonnour and the Speaker of the People's Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh was held on Tuesday afternoon in Damascus.

The Iranian delegation is also set to meet with Imad Khamis, Syrian Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Meeting with the members of the Arab and Foreign Affairs Committee and the Syrian National Security Committee is also on the agenda of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, which will take place on Wednesday.

Strategic relations between Iran and Syria have witnessed a remarkable growth in various fields over the past year.

