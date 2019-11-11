Parl. ratifies bill on Iran-Kazakhstan commercial shipping agreement

In a Parliament session on Monday, Iranian lawmakers ratified a bill on a commercial shipping agreement in the Caspian Sea between Iran and Kazakhstan with 156 votes in favor, 4 against and 2 in abstentions.

The move came as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Kazakhstan for bilateral talks and participation at the fifth annual meeting of the Astana Club in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, experts will discuss the most important geopolitical and security issues on the future of Eurasia and the dynamics of global processes.

The meeting is expected to be attended by more than 50 international speakers from almost 30 countries, according to the event’s website.

