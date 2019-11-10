Parliamentary interaction to strengthen bilateral ties between Iran, Pakistan

The visit is aimed at to further strengthen the bilateral Parliamentary relations as well as overall bilateral relations between two brotherly countries. On the directives of the Honorable Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir is also accompanying the delegation to present gratitude to the Parliament and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their consistent support for the cause of Kashmiris.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation had a meeting with Members of Iran-Pakistan Friendship Group led by H. E. Mr. Ahmad Amirabadi as well as H. E. Mr. Reza Rehmani, Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade of Iran. Syed Naveed Qamar, Convener of the Pakistan-Iran PFG expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for an invitation for visit and conveyed that the delegation is visiting Iran as Ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan. He ensured that the group will facilitate to further improve relations between two brotherly countries who share a long border, common religion and history.

He said that the relations in the field of trade and commerce need to be increased and impediments to this end may be overcome with mutual consensus. The Parliamentary Friendship Group will try to facilitate in developing strong ties between two brotherly nations. The trade relations between the two countries need to be increased to their true potential. Despite the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), the issues of tariff and nono tariff barriers are existing. Being neighboring countries both countries have larger opportunities for trade and commerce which would benefit two countries. Pakistani can export rice, fruits, vegetables, and meat to Iran.

While availing the opportunity, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir apprised the Iranian side regarding the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir especially 5th August. The Chairman Kashmir Committee is visiting Iran on the directives of the Speaker National Assembly to present great gratitude to the Parliament, Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their continuous support for Kashmiris. On behalf of the Speaker National Assembly as well as Members of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, Syed Fakhar Imam presented great gratitude to the Iranian side for standing and supporting principles of justice in the case of Kashmiris. While available opportunities Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir highlighted Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The head of the Iran Friendship Group expressed his hope that the visit will facilitate to improve relations between two countries. He recalled the excellent hospitality extended by Pakistan' Parliament during his visit to Pakistan along with a delegation in June 2019. He stressed upon the need to explore the mechanism for banking relations, improving trade relations, establishing border markets and Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline.

The Iranian Minister for Trade hoped that the Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of both countries will further facilitate in overcoming the impediments towards the promotion of trade and commerce relations between two countries.

Pakistan's Parliamentary Delegation includes Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sajida Begum and Muhammad Aslam Bhootani.

Seyed Naveed Qamar and Fakhar Imam had interacted with Tehran based Media Channels and newspapers and highlighted the importance of visit for lobbying in Kashmir and improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

MNA