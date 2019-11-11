Eurasian National University awards honorary professor degree to Zarif

Zarif paid a visit to the museum of the university and also delivered a speech for professors and students of the university.

As reported, in his trip to Kazakhstan, the Iranian diplomat will hold talks with senior Kazakh officials on bilateral issues and regional developments.

Zarif took part at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s meeting in Turkey’s Antalya on Saturday, during which he called on the member states to cooperate for realizing a more comprehensive community in the region, where “peace and security are promoted”.

Iran is to host a number of international meetings and conferences in the coming days, including the International Islamic Unity Conference which is held every year during the Islamic Unity week in Tehran.

A great number of scholars, religious thinkers and prominent figures from diverse countries will be taking part at the Conference.

