FM Zarif addresses Astana Club 2019 in Kazakhstan

Iran’s Foreign Minister attended Tuesday morning as a special lecturer at Astana Club 2019 meeting and delivered a speech titled “needs of a secure and stable region”.

The inauguration ceremony of the event was held in the presence of the former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Other political figures including former Vice-President of Egypt Mohamed ElBaradei and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, Former Prime Ministers of Russia, Portugal, as well as Former South Korean Minister attended the meeting and discussed the latest regional developments.

The Astana Club is a global issues dialogue platform based on Chatham House rules and convened by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Club participants include scholars, businesspersons and former members of the US Congress.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif left Tehran for Astana on Monday at the official invitation of the Central Asian country’s officials.

During his visit, the Iranian diplomat held separate meetings with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the former Kazakhstani president, Nursultan Nazarbayev during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

