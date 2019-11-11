FM Zarif meets with his Kazakh counterpart

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Kazakhistan on Monday to take part in the Astana Club 2019.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi, Zarif and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a meeting this afternoon on the sidelines of the Astana Club 2019 meeting in Nur-Sultan, during which the two top diplomats discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, including the joint commission, trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the Caspian Sea, port and air cooperation, consular cooperation, the upcoming summit of Astana Format countries and other issues of mutual interest.

