Iran welcomes intl. cooperation for demining: diplomat

He made remarks in the international roundtable on humanitarian mine action in Tehran on Tuesday.

“The negative consequences of using destructive weapons during the wars continue to affect people's lives even many years after the end of the war,” he said.

“Humanitarian actions of the armed forces, including mine clearance, are a prominent example of the military forces’ involvement in humanitarian activities,” said Dehghani, adding, “many of these people and military personnel have been killed in demining activities in various countries.”

“Mine-clearance and resolution of post-war issues are a common and international goal; the Islamic Republic of Iran has made many efforts in this regard as one of the main victims of landmine explosions,” the official noted.

He stressed that “our national program includes clean-up of contaminated areas, educating people on the risk of landmines in those areas, supporting mine victims and international interactions in mine clearance.”

Referring to the most important achievement of Iran regarding the mine clearance, he said, “Iran is keen on sharing its valuable experiences which it gained with high financial and human costs.”

The Iranian official said that holding this meeting in Tehran is a good opportunity to increase international interactions and cooperation in the field of mine clearance, adding that this kind of events will have a positive effect on the lives of civilians around the world.

