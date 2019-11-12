1st Intl. Humanitarian Demining Training Center in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The First International Humanitarian Demining Training Center was inaugurated in Tehran on Tue. in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The Center has been set up with the aim of offering training courses related to the humanitarian demining activities for countries that are still gripped with problems of landmines and explosives remaining from wars, as well as enhancing the scientific level of training courses related to the humanitarian demining in the region and the world.