Iran ready to share demining experience, knowledge to nations: Hatami

The Iranian defense minister made the remarks today addressing an international roundtable on humanitarian mine action here in Tehran.

Referring to Iran’s 93 martyrs and more than 125 injured people on mine clearance, he said, “we hope to find methods to prevent the effects of contamination by holding such meetings, sharing experiences and cooperating with each other.”

Unfortunately, in past years, Iran was deprived of the science, knowledge, experience of those who could help us on mine clearance, Hatami said, adding, “these deprivations, like the imposed sanctions on our country, did not prevent our progress … Now, Iran has a lot of experience, equipment, and science and is ready to share everything which has been gained at a great price.”

“I believe that a world without mine, ammunition and the remains of war requires a determined will of all countries to clean up contaminated areas,” he stressed.

“We should do our best to reduce the suffering of the people and the victims of mines and other weapons on our route to boost development and security,” he mentioned.

“Iran is ready to cooperate with international organizations and mine-affected countries, and we hope we will be able to be influential to reduce sufferings of people affected by mine.”

The international event was held in Tehran this morning with the participation of representatives of Asian countries, the Commonwealth and intl. demining organizations.

ZZ/4565990