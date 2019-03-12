Tehran hosts intl. roundtable on humanitarian mine action

The meeting, entitled 'The International Roundtable on Humanitarian Mine Action: Challenges and Best Practices' was hosted by Iranian Ministry of Defense and attended by Brigadier General Amir Hatami with an aim to export the technical know-how on demining to heavily-mined countries and to convey the Islamic Republic of Iran's humanitarian measures in the area of mine-clearance operations.

The inauguration of an International Training Center for Demining in Iran, and the establishment of a regional mine-clearance center with Iran at the helm were among the other objectives of the international meeting.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran and the United Nations Mine Action Service had a special participation in the meeting.

MS/4565791