12 November 2019 - 11:24

18 petchem projects in Chabahar to come on stream from 2022: official

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – As many as 18 petrochemical projects will be designed and implemented in Chabahar Free Zone from 2022 onward, according to an official.

Chief Executive of Infrastructure Supply Company of Chabahar Free Zone, Mehdi Kouhi, made the announcement on Monday and said, “these projects will come on stream in three phases, each phase with the production capacity of 1.6 million tons, effective as of 2022.”

“The construction of the first phase includes six units of these projects which started two years ago and is currently underway with 30% physical progress.”

He put the production capacity of each of these units at 1.6 million tons which will be put into operation as of 2022 onward.

Kouhi then pointed to the unique and unparalleled advantages of this zone in trade and business field and added, “the strategic and geopolitics situation of Chabahar Free Zone is remarkable given the shorter distance to the target markets as compared to Bandar Abbas.”

Moreover, giant vessels and ships can also take berth in Chabahar Free Zone, he added.

