Italy eyes investing in Chabahar port

He revealed the conclusion of agreement between concerned officials of the two countries for launching Chabahar-Venice shipping line.

Training seafarers, providing relevant equipment and providing port tariffs and services were discussed between Iranian and Italian officials.

In this meeting, Italian maritime transport companies voiced their readiness to take advantage of potentials of Chabahar port and investment in this port, Saeedipour stated.

The distance of Chabahar port from the Persian Gulf, cheap tariffs and investment costs in this port as compared with other ports in Dubai as well as ports of foreign countries prompted Italian companies to make huge investment in Chabahar port, he stressed.

All investment contracts inked in ports are based on BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) and no parcel of land is ceded to any applicant, Saeedipour added.

MA/FNA13980708000704