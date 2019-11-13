  1. Economy
13 November 2019 - 09:57

3rd gas platform of SPGF’s phases 22 to 24 installed

3rd gas platform of SPGF’s phases 22 to 24 installed

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – The third gas platform of phases 22 to 24 in South Pars Gas Field (SPGF) development plan was installed in offshore sector after loading and transferring it to the sea.

The platform for the 23rd phase of South Pars field, as the second main platform of phases 22 to 24, was installed by HL-5000 vessel in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday.

The platform weighs as 2,500 tons.

The Acting Deputy director of the development project of phases 22 to 24 of South Pars Gas Field, Ali Asghar Sadeghi, made the announcement on Tuesday and added, “the platform for the phase 23 is the third gas platform in phases 22 to 24 of the field. Similar to the first phase’s two platforms, the 23rd phase was constructed by Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) with the daily production capacity of 14.2 mcm.”

In addition to the strengthening of the technical capability of domestic producers and contractors, efforts made in this plan led to considerable increase in production capacity of gas from South Pars Gas Field, he emphasized.

MA/4770739

News Code 152234

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News