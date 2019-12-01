Downstream petrochemical industries’ equipment to be indigenized

Presently, domestic manufacturers are able to supply all equipment needed for the development of downstream petrochemical industries.

He made the remarks on Sun. in a press briefing and added, “domestic suppliers of petrochemical equipment should try to provide relevant parts and equipment with the highest quality timely.”

Large and mega-sized companies in the world support Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) but it is a matter of regret to say that SMEs are not supported duly in Iran.

He called on responsible officials to throw their weights behind SMEs for materializing economic objectives of this sector.

Presently, private sector has enjoyed high capability and potential in manufacturing oil industry equipment, he emphasized.

