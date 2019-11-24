  1. Economy
24 November 2019 - 14:59

Iranian petchem plants materializing sales goals despite sanctions

Iranian petchem plants materializing sales goals despite sanctions

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iranian petrochemical plants have been able to materialize their sales and production goals despite the US sanctions and reduced prices.

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), CEO of Jam Petrochemical Plant Mohammad Reza Saeidi said the company had developed detailed plans for enhancing its output and carrying out new projects.

“Despite the sanctions and reduced price of polymer products, our company has been able to materialize its sales and production goals,” he said.

The official further added that the sanctions had indeed created some trouble for the company, adding however that by tapping domestic capabilities, “we can continue on our path to prosperity and success.”

He said Jam Petrochemical Plant was focused on promoting the status quo, developing market presence, diversifying products, and production of new polymer grades. 

MNA/SHANA

News Code 152626

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News