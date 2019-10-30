  1. Economy
PMO provides special facilities to traders, shipping lines in Chabahar port

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Deputy Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Ports and Economic Affairs Mohammad Ali Hassanzadeh said on Wed. that PMO will provide special facilities to traders and shipping lines in Chabahar port.

PMO has allocated special facilities for shipping lines and investors for transiting a part of their import and export goods via Chabahar port.

Turning to the development programs considered for Chabahar port, he said, “the port which is located near main routes will have less time and cost for maritime trade.”

Ports and Maritime Organization is fully aware of high economic capacity and potential of Chabahar port, he emphasized.

The role and performance of Chabahar port in the field of transiting and transporting goods from the southeastern part of the country and Central Asia is of paramount importance, Hassanzadeh stated.

Turning to the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution on withdrawing money from FOREX Reserve Fund for operating Chabahar rail network and its connection to the nationwide grid, he said, “this giant project will become operational within the next two years.”

With the measures taken in this regard, it is hoped that traders and different organizations will transit a part of their import and export goods via Chabahar port, he said, adding, “for this purpose, Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has considered special facilities for investors and shipping lines in order to load and unload their consignments via this strategic port.”

