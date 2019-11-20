Arvand petchem plant relies on local suppliers for catalysts

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Hassan Neshanzadeh said production of items continued in his company despite the unjust US sanctions on Iran.

“Our company, as one of the world’s largest producers of the chlorine chain, supplies over 90% of the country’s need for caustic and 340,000 tons of PVC,” he said.

The official also said that the company’s exports had improved in comparison with the preceding Iranian calendar year which began on March 21.

He also added that the facility expected a major leap in its output by the end of the current calendar year which would supply the domestic need for several items while generating hard currency for the country.

The plant is also the supplier of chlorine for Bandar Emam, Karoon, Ghadir and Khuzestan petrochemical plants.

Iran’s total PVC production capacity is 730,000 tons/year.

