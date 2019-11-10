Police bust over 1.5 tons of drugs in S Iran

According to Police Chief, 1 ton and 6488 kilograms of different illegal drugs have been seized during separate operations in Hormozgan province.

Some 1.587 tons of opium and 50 kilograms of hashish, 8 kilograms of crystals, and 3 kilograms of other kinds of drugs were confiscated, he added.

36 smugglers were arrested and handed over to the judicial officials, he mentioned, adding that a total of 652 culprits have been detained in the province during this period.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the latest World Drug Report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

MNA/4768174