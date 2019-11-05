Over 35 tons of drugs seized in Tehran in six months

The Secretary of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Mostafa Hadizadeh made the announcement, saying the figure indicates a 9% growth in comparison with the corresponding period last year.

The police chief noted that 665 smugglers have been arrested and a total of 1,975 culprits have been detained in the province during the six-month period.

Some 25,000 kilograms of opium, 2,000 kilograms of hashish, 1381 kilograms of heroin, and other kinds of drugs have been seized during this period.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

MNA/FNA13980813001222