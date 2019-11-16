Tehran Short Filmfest. hosts expert meetings with 5 foreign guests

The meetings were attended by Simone Späni from Germany's Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale), the Turkish director Ugur Sahin, Seigo Tôno director of Japan Short Film Festival, Gerald Weber, a member of Sixpack Company and Baptiste Bertin, a French producer.



In the first program, Späni talked about Berlin Film Festival's short filmsand Berlinale Spotlight: Short Films.

Then, four short films, all of which already screened at the Berlin Film Festival, were displayed at the event, including "Planet Sigma" directed by Momoko Seto (France, 2014), "Wishing Well" directed by Sylvia Schedelbauer (Germany, 2018), "Prendre Feu" directed by Michel Soyez (France, 2019) and "Tigre de Tasmanie", directed by Vergine Keaton (France, 2018).

In the second program, Sahin with Afsoon Mohammadnejad talked about "Introducing the Distribution of International Short Films".

In the third program, Tôno discussed Japanese short films and the country's short film festivals.

In the fourth program, Bertin and Mohammadnejad addressed the issue of producing joint films.

Weber also discussed Sixpack and distribution of short international films in Europe in the fifth program.

Presided by Sadeq Mousavi, the 36th Tehran International short film festival was held in Tehran on Nov 9-15, 2019, screening as many as 140 films from 25 countries.

