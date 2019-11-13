36th Tehran Short Filmfest. welcomes six foreign guests

Simone Späni from Germany's Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale), the Turkish director Ugur Sahin, Laurent Crouzeix a key member of France's Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival and head of Short Film Festival Depot, Seigo Tôno director of Japan Short Film Festival, Gerald Weber a member of Sixpack Company and Baptiste Bertin a French producer are among the guests of the festival.

The guests are slated to share their valuable experience with the audience in separate free-of-charge sessions accompanied by a translator.

Some 140 film from 25 countries are taking part in various sections of the festival.

Meanwhile, the works of Mahvash Sheikholeslami and Masoud Amini Tirani will be reviewed on the sideline.

For the first time, the Spotlight section of the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany presents four short films during the 36 edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Presided by Sadeq Mousavi, the 36th Tehran International short film festival will conclude on Nov. 15, 2019.

MS/PR