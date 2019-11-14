Tehran Short Filmfest. names jury members

The jury members includes the art manager from New Zealand, Gina Dellabarca, Salvatore Finocchiaro from Belgium, the Indian writer and cinema critic, Shubhra Gupta, film director, producer, scriptwriter and cinema critics from Portugal, Joao Augusto Garcao Borges, as well as Iranian researcher and university professor Ahmad Alasti.

Born in 1948 in Mashad, Alasti graduated from dramatic art college of Tehran in cinema major. He got his master of aesthetic and doctrine of cinema aesthetics from Texas University, Dallas. Teaching at Art and Tehran University, provincial university of Dallas, Soure University, broadcasting organization university and the Islamic center of film making training.

Some 140 film from 25 countries are taking part in various sections of the festival.

Meanwhile, the works of Mahvash Sheikholeslami and Masoud Amini Tirani will be reviewed on the sideline.

For the first time, the Spotlight section of the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany presents four short films during the 36 edition of the Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Presided by Sadegh Mousavi, the 36th Tehran International short film festival is currently underway in Tehran and will wrap up on Nov. 15, 2019.

MNA/PR