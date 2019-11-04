Iran-Azerbaijan potentials need to be activated: Larijani

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Bonyad Hosseinov on Monday, during which he said that Iranian authorities have constantly been interested in developing ties with Azerbaijan.

The parliament speaker added that the Iranian parliament sees no obstacles on the way of expanding parliamentary cooperation with Azerbaijan. He underscored that bilateral relations should be facilitated in all areas.

In the current circumstances, the ground is ready for strengthening economic, political, cultural and social cooperation and relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, so the authorities of the two countries should intensify their efforts to activate these potentials, according to Larijani.

The top Iranian legislator further stressed the need to develop economic and industrial relations between the two sides, stressing the need for increased bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, urban and transport.

Bonyad Hosseinov, for his part, described the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as broad and historical and said that Baku has always supported the development of cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

The Azeri diplomat expressed his happiness with growing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport, railway, economic exchanges, urban planning, agricultural industries, customs, and social and cultural cooperation as well as the health tourism.

He further expressed hope that with the taken measures tourism cooperation between the two countries would further strengthen.

