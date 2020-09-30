Iran, Azerbaijan keen on boosting agricultural coop.

A videoconference held between Iranian Minister of Agriculture Kazem Khavazi and Inam Karimov the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In this meeting, Khavazi expressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, in scientific fields as well as the fields of greenhouse crop development, introducing various cultivars, especially rice and cotton, embryo transfer and genetic material especially cattle and buffalo embryos, breeding measures in the field of cereals, and sericulture.

Inam Karimov, also, for his part hailed the strategic relations of Iran and Azerbaijan in terms of having common borders and noted that agriculture is one of the fields in countries’ strategic relations.

Stating that the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan have met each other 13 times so far, he expressed hope that the agricultural cooperation between these two neighbors continues.

Pointing out that Azerbaijan and Iran have some cooperation in the field of agricultural equipment, he said, “I hope that in the near future Iranian companies and Iranian production equipment enter the Azerbaijani markets.”

According to Karimov, agricultural products like fruits, summer vegetables are the most traded products of the two countries.

