Arbaeen security provided fully by Iraq: Interior min.

"Iran had no part in providing security in Iraq, as Iraq's security was at its highest [for the Arbaeen march]. They didn't ask for our contribution," because they did not need it, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said.

He added that pilgrims were relatively satisfied with the quality of the provided services during the Arbaeen march this year. The minister, accordingly, underlined the necessity of improving the quality of the services for the next years.

As Rahmani Fazli said, “this year, some 170,000 foreign pilgrims passed through Iranian borders to take part in the Arbaeen ceremonies.”

According to reported data, some 2.5 million pilgrims from the Azerbaijan Republic, Afghanistan, and Pakistan use Iran as a transit route to reach Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage every year while they face no security problem on their way which is a clear sign of the high level of security in Iran.

Every year, millions of Muslims and followers of other faiths from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

MNA/4762010