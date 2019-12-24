  1. Opinion
  2. Interview
24 December 2019 - 14:43

MP says Rouhani administration’s view towards West a ‘strategic mistake’

MP says Rouhani administration’s view towards West a ‘strategic mistake’

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Criticizing Rouhani administration’s policies, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said that problems in the country can be solved through relying on domestic capabilities not relying on Westerners.

“Rouhani’s administration started the work with a view towards the West and foreign countries and I believe this was the administration’s strategic mistake,” the MP told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the administration had believed that solutions to the internal problems can be found in the international arena so “they put all their efforts in interacting with the West while this was a wrong perspective.”

Government officials should know that relying on domestic capabilities is the sole solution to problems, he highlighted.

The MP took the defense sector of the country as an example and model for growth that has been achieved by relying on internal potentials.

MNA/ 4805573

News Code 153675

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News