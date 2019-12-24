MP says Rouhani administration’s view towards West a ‘strategic mistake’

“Rouhani’s administration started the work with a view towards the West and foreign countries and I believe this was the administration’s strategic mistake,” the MP told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the administration had believed that solutions to the internal problems can be found in the international arena so “they put all their efforts in interacting with the West while this was a wrong perspective.”

Government officials should know that relying on domestic capabilities is the sole solution to problems, he highlighted.

The MP took the defense sector of the country as an example and model for growth that has been achieved by relying on internal potentials.

