Some 150 foreign reporters to cover 13th Aban demonstrations: official

“Some 150 foreign photographers and reporters have announced readiness to cover the event,” Deputy head of Islamic Development Coordinating Council, Nosratollah Lotfi, said on Saturday in a press conference in Tehran held for announcing programs of this year’s ‘13th Aban’ demonstrations which falls on Nov. 4.

Each year, Iranians rally outside the former US embassy building, also known as the “Den of Espionage,” to mark the anniversary of US embassy takeover and express their opposition to the arrogant policies and attitudes of the enemies, particularly the US. Similar demonstrations are being held in other cities and towns across the country, as well.

“Some 2,000 reporters will also cover the event across the country,” Lotfi said.

He went on to say that people’s participation in the annual demonstration has increased year on year and that recent US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal and subsequent imposition of sanctions has even further encouraged people to voice their opposition to US hostile policies.

“America’s animosity with Iran is fundamental and strategic, not tactical; so it is not important for them who is ruling Iran, rather, they are against anti-Arrogance Islam and faithful people,” he added.

“Islamic Resistance and fighting Arrogance are initiators of US’s decline and collapse,” Lotfi said.

November 4 is also known as the Student Day and the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

