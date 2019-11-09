Hezbollah to be part of upcoming Lebanese government

Sheikh Qassem underlined that the public protests have caused major changes in the country, reiterating Hezbollah's undeniable role in the new government because it represents a major segment of the Lebanese people, adding that the party will always address the socio-economic needs of the people, Al-Manar TV reported.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy.

Embattled Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his resignation on October 29, as people remained on the streets across Lebanon continuing anti-government demonstrations against the country’s economic crisis.

The Lebanese Finance Ministry says the national debt is hovering around $85 billion, which accounts for more than 150 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Successive governments have failed to address a waste management crisis or improve the electricity grid, which is plagued by daily power cuts.

