US military official urges Arab states to unite against Iran

Washington sees an ongoing political rift that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Persian Gulf state Egypt have with Qatar as a threat to efforts to contain Iran and has pushed for a united front, Reuters has reported.

“Certainly I am hopeful,” Goldfein told Reuters in Dubai when asked if he thought the rift could soon be resolved. “It’s certainly in our best interest to see if they can come to a political solution.”

This is while Iran has expressed readiness to sign a non-aggression pact with the Persian Gulf littoral Arab states. Furthermore, President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate letters to the heads of Arab states calling on them to join 'Hormuz Peace Endeavor' with the aim of reaching collective security in the region without foreign powers' interference.

KI/PR