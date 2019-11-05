Pres. Rouhani inaugurates Azadi Innovation Factory

The Iranian president officially opened the scientific and technological center at the opening ceremony that was held Tuesday morning.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Rouhani said, “Let the Azadi Innovation Factory start operation by relying on the great soul of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the name of Allah in Rabi’ al-awwal month.”

Innovation factories are new actors in the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem that bring a new concept of synergy to the ecosystem of innovation activists.

Innovation factories are where startups gather, and the services they need and focus on are provided to them, enabling them to innovate and provide new solutions to existing problems.

Azadi Innovation Factory was established as the first branch of the Pardis Technology Park in an area of ​​18,500 square meters in western Tehran.

