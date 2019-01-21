Iran, Algeria enjoy constructive relations on all levels

“Iran and Algeria hold regular talks on bilateral, regional and international issues and the joint economic committee of the two countries is currently operating,” Bahrami Ghasemi said on Saturday while talking to IRNA news agency.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman recounted holding the Algerian week in Tehran, adding “moreover, there are regular meetings between the two foreign ministries’ officials within the framework of our relations and regular consultations."

Ghasemi underlined "given the history of relations and interests of the two nations, we can predict a bright future for relations between the two countries in all fields,” adding that the two countries currently have constructive relations with each other.

The spokesman went on to hail the Algerian revolution, saying “the revolution in Algeria has been an inspirational force not only in the region, but also in the history of the struggle against colonization in the 1950s and 1960s, and the people of Algeria, like the Iranian people, took part in a long struggle to gain their independence from France in 1962 with a million martyrs.”

