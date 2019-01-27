Algeria not influenced by third parties’ anti-Iran propaganda: senior MP

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, Zarif highlighted the friendly and brotherly relations between Tehran and Algiers, and said the ties have been based on long-term friendships and close cooperation among the two states.

“The Iranian nation and government show great respect to the revolution, people, and government of Algeria, and wish them success,” he noted.

Zarif hailed the level of Iran-Algeria political collaborations and reciprocal visits of the two states’ officials, and expressed the hope that bilateral economic relations would further expand through the efforts of both sides.

The Iranian foreign minister praised the African country’s principled and logical policies, saying that Algeria adopts good stances towards various issues including Iran’s nuclear program and fight against extremism, among others.

He also expressed Tehran’s preparedness to further expand its cooperation and bilateral relations with Algiers in different fields.

The Algerian lawmaker, for his part, welcomed Zarif’sstatements, saying that his country attaches great importance to its friendly and brotherly relations with Iran, and is in turn ready for extensive cooperation with Iran.

He highlighted his country’s independent policies, and stressed that Algeria avoids interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Si Afif said Algeria is not influenced by third parties’ anti-Iran propaganda, and is willing to further enhance its relations with Tehran in various fields.

MNA/PR