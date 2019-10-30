  1. Politics
30 October 2019

Iranian parliamentary delegation meets with Qatari speaker in Turkey

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Fatemeh Zolghadr held a meeting with Qatar's Speaker of the Shura Council Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud in the city of Rize, Turkey on Wednesday.

The meeting between Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Fatemeh Zolghadr, who represents the people of Tehran in the Iranian parliament and Qatar's Speaker of the Shura Council (parliament) Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud was held on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) which was held in the city of Rize, Turkey.

In the meeting, the head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation Zolghadr called for expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar in different fields in addition to offering congratulations to Qatar on joining the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

The Speaker of the Qatari Parliament thanked the Islamic Parliament for its support for Qatar's membership in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and said that the level of cooperation between the two countries was growing and hoped that the parliamentary relations between the two countries would continue to grow. 

The Iranian delegation also held separate meetings with parliamentary delegations from Russian and Turkey.

