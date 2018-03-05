Iran, Turkey enjoy joint potentials to counter challenges

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament received the Chairman of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Volkan Bozkir, on Monday in Tehran.

“The potentials of the two countries is to a degree that if they work together closely, they will overcome the challenges and achieve good results,” said Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament.

The Iranian top law-maker made the remarks on Monday during his meeting with the Chairman of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Volkan Bozkir, in Tehran.

"Iran and Turkey are two good old friends. Enjoying the many cultural commonalities and the good interactions between the two countries, these relations are boosting more and more day by day,” reiterated the Iranian top legislator.

He added that the expansion of parliamentary relations between the two countries could improve the level of relations, but the areas of cooperation cooperation should be defined in advance.

"One of the major issues requiring wider cooperation between independent countries is the issue of fighting terrorism, which, unfortunately, has not been overcome because of the pro-terrorism supports of some countries," he continued.

Larijani further hailed Iran and Turkey for showing perseverance in the fight against terrorism, “and there are other countries that want continuous and extensive cooperation in this regard”.

MP Volkan Bozkir, for his part in this meeting, also said, “The people of Turkey are very fond of the Iranian people, and the two countries have very close relations with their shared historical background.”

"We, as two major countries, live in a region that has many issues and security risks with serious dangers,” said the senior law-maker of Turkey.

“All of us wish that neighboring countries live in peace and security with national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in the light of this calmness, Turkey will be a safe and calm country,” he said.

"The agreements reached in Sochi and Astana did not only surprise the world, but also were very important and valuable events for us," he said, touching upon the efforts to put an end to 8-year-long crisis in Syria.

