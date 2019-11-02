UK envoy to Iran says important decisions to be made on JCPOA future in coming weeks

In a video message on his Instagram account on Saturday, Robert Macaire, the United Kingdom ambassador to Tehran, said that as the British ambassador, he had spent a lot of time explaining his country's commitments to Iran nuclear deal or better known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the video, Macaire described his country’s commitments under Iran nuclear deal as real, adding that the UK along with France, Germany, China, and Russia, are working hard to ensure that Iran continues to benefit from the pact.

Stating that important decisions will be made on the future of the JCPOA in the coming weeks, he added that the British government wants the agreement to remain in place.

The diplomat further claimed that not only Iran has benefitted from the JCPOA but also that the Europeans have carried out their obligations.

Macaire also calls for finding a diplomatic solution to the problem as essential.

This new message from the British ambassador comes in continuation of his previous video message on his Twitter account recently in which he said that even if the European Union leaves Iran nuclear deal, Britain will continue to abide by its commitments under the deal.

It is noteworthy that Iran’s fourth 60-day ultimatum to remaining parties to the nuclear deal to live up to their own commitments to the JCPOA will end on November 5 while they have not taken any practical steps to meet Iran’s demands.

Iran demands European countries make up for losses after the US withdrawal from the accord and help Iran with its oil sales and banking relations.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to a level above the 300 kilograms set by the JCPOA.

In the second step, Tehran began enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA-limit of 3.76 percent.

Furthermore, Tehran lifted all restrictions on nuclear research and development and announced it would use advanced centrifuges as its third step. Each time Iran gives a 60-day deadline to the other parties before taking its next step.

