Iran, EU open nuclear workshop in Luxembourg as part of civil nuclear coop.

In a series of tweet on Monday, Stephan Klement, who leads the EU delegation to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) tweeted on Monday that an EU-Iran Emergency Preparedness and Response Workshop was opened today in Luxembourg as part of EU - Iran civil nuclear cooperation under the JCPOA Annex III.

The EU ambassador added that enhanced nuclear safety cooperation including emergency preparedness and response are crucial for Iran, the region, and the world. A nuclear accident anywhere is a nuclear accident everywhere, he further warned.

Klement also wrote in another tweet that cross-border cooperation is important in order to develop an effective response to nuclear accidents and minimize their impact. Ensuring the highest levels of nuclear safety is a long-standing EU priority, according to him.

