Iran not to compromise on safety, security of nuclear facilities: envoy

Considering the history of sabotage in Iran’s nuclear facilities, “we will not compromise national security and safety of our nuclear facilities under no condition.”

He pointed to the today’s special meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors and said, “this session was held at the request of interim Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornell Feruta in order to discuss about relevant issues on Iran’s nuclear program.”

He added, “in this meeting, the director general of IAEA submitted a comprehensive report on the performance of IAEA to the member states.”

Islamic Republic of Iran is fully aware of its international commitments, he said, adding, “when the IAEA’s inspector was at Natanz nuclear facility, our detectors identified that this inspector can carry dangerous and hazardous materials and for this purpose, various measures were taken after that.”

He further noted, “regarding the history of sabotage in Iran’s nuclear sites, the country will not compromise the national security and safety of nuclear facilities and IAEA should cooperate and interact with Iran in this way to conduct thorough investigations.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a written letter announced that it is ready to cooperate and interact with Iran in the investigation process, Gharibabadi added.

